Nobody Knows The Way I Feel 'Dis Mornin'

Stack O' Lee Blues

2022 · Альбом · Victoria Spivey

In the Effervescence of Harlem Renaissance - 1920S-1930S: Classical Blues, Jazz & Vaudeville Female Singers Collection - 20 Vol.

2022 · Альбом · Clara Smith

Top 103 Classics - The Very Best of Clara Smith

2021 · Альбом · Clara Smith

All Night Blues

2021 · Альбом · Clara Smith

The Speakeasy Lady

2021 · Альбом · Clara Smith

I've Been Mistreated and I Don't Like It

2020 · Альбом · Bessie Smith

Deep Blue Sea Blues (Remaster)

2019 · Сингл · Clara Smith

Court House Blues

2019 · Сингл · Clara Smith

Milestones of Legends - Female Blues, Vol. 2

2018 · Альбом · Clara Smith

Queen of the Moaners

2015 · Альбом · Clara Smith

Queen of the Moaners

2015 · Альбом · Clara Smith

Gin Mill Blues

2010 · Альбом · Clara Smith

All Night Blues

2010 · Альбом · Clara Smith

Best Of The Blues

2010 · Альбом · Clara Smith

The Essential Clara Smith: 1924-1929

2007 · Альбом · Louis Armstrong

Clara Smith 1923-1932: The Queen of the Moaners

2001 · Альбом · Clara Smith

Clara Smith Vol. 4 (1926-1927)

1995 · Альбом · Clara Smith

Clara Smith Vol. 6 (1930-1932)

1995 · Альбом · Clara Smith

Clara Smith Vol. 5 (1927-1929)

1995 · Альбом · Clara Smith

Clara Smith Vol. 1 (1923-1924)