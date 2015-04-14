Трек · 2015
What Is This Thing Called Love
Информация о правообладателе: Night & Day
Текст песни
What is this thing called love?
This funny thing called love
Just who can solve its mystery?
Why should it make a fool of me?
I saw you there one wonderful day
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
A Passion for Jazz Vol. 262025 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
The Moment Of Truth: Ella At The Coliseum (Live)2025 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Ella Sings and Nelson Swings2024 · Сингл · Ella Fitzgerald
Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-19562024 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Smooth Sailing2024 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Pete Kelly's Blues2024 · Сингл · Ella Fitzgerald
Mr. Gershwin2024 · Сингл · George Gershwin
Little White Lies2023 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 12023 · Сингл · Ella Fitzgerald
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 22023 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 22023 · Альбом · Ella Fitzgerald
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 12023 · Сингл · Ella Fitzgerald