О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter

Трек  ·  2015

Three Blind Mice

Wayne Shorter

Исполнитель

Wayne Shorter

Трек Three Blind Mice

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Three Blind Mice

Three Blind Mice

Wayne Shorter

Black Orpheus

8:20

Информация о правообладателе: Superiority Sounds

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Jazz Legends
Jazz Legends2024 · Сингл · Wayne Shorter
Релиз JazzOmatic
JazzOmatic2023 · Сингл · Wayne Shorter
Релиз Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons - At Birdland
Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons - At Birdland2023 · Сингл · Lee Morgan
Релиз Wayne Shorter plays Wayne Shorter
Wayne Shorter plays Wayne Shorter2023 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Релиз Giants Of Jazz
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Сингл · Joe Zawinul
Релиз Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival
Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival2022 · Альбом · Terri Lyne Carrington
Релиз Midnight In Carlotta's Hair (Live)
Midnight In Carlotta's Hair (Live)2022 · Сингл · Terri Lyne Carrington
Релиз Drummer's Song (Live)
Drummer's Song (Live)2022 · Сингл · Terri Lyne Carrington
Релиз Colorful Mix
Colorful Mix2022 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Релиз Arrows in the Gale
Arrows in the Gale2022 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Релиз Fresh Fruit
Fresh Fruit2022 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter
Релиз Milestones of Jazz Legends. Herbie Hancock and Friends, Vol.8
Milestones of Jazz Legends. Herbie Hancock and Friends, Vol.82022 · Альбом · Wayne Shorter

Похожие артисты

Wayne Shorter
Артист

Wayne Shorter

John Coltrane
Артист

John Coltrane

Ben Webster
Артист

Ben Webster

Coleman Hawkins
Артист

Coleman Hawkins

Art Blakey
Артист

Art Blakey

Jan Garbarek
Артист

Jan Garbarek

Thelonious Monk
Артист

Thelonious Monk

Art Pepper
Артист

Art Pepper

Joe Farnsworth
Артист

Joe Farnsworth

Stanley Turrentine
Артист

Stanley Turrentine

Lee Morgan
Артист

Lee Morgan

Carl Winther
Артист

Carl Winther

Anders Mogensen
Артист

Anders Mogensen