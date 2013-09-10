Трек · 2013
Titanium (Romantic Candlelight Piano Mix)
1 лайк
Информация о правообладателе: RTM
Текст песни
Te siento gritar,
Pero ni una palabra llega
Hablo por hablar
Sin que decir
Me criticas, pero tus armas
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Finest Selection of Acoustic Piano Cover (Acoustic Cover Hits)2016 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Ultimate Chart Hits on Piano, Vol. 3 (Acoustic Cover Hits)2016 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Piano Unplugged (Acoustic Cover Hits)2016 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Top 20 Acoustic Cover Hits on Piano, Vol. 22016 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Top 100 Acoustic Chart Hits Unplugged2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Best Sound of 100 Chart Hits (Café Bar Restaurant Background Music)2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Top 100 Acoustic Cover Hits2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Top 20 Acoustic Cover Hits on Piano2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Acoustic Session on Piano (Ambient Music)2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Piano Unplugged (Acoustic Cover Hits, Vol. 2)2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Relaxing Piano Sounds (Acoustic Bar and Lounge Music)2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Ultimate Chart Hits on Piano, Vol. 22014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes