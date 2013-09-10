Трек · 2013
I'm Yours (Relaxed Sunset Bar Mix)
Информация о правообладателе: RTM
Текст песни
Well, you done done me and you bet I felt it
I tried to be chill, but you're so hot that I melted
I fell right through the cracks
Now I'm trying to get back
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Finest Selection of Acoustic Piano Cover (Acoustic Cover Hits)2016 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Ultimate Chart Hits on Piano, Vol. 3 (Acoustic Cover Hits)2016 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Piano Unplugged (Acoustic Cover Hits)2016 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Top 20 Acoustic Cover Hits on Piano, Vol. 22016 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Top 100 Acoustic Chart Hits Unplugged2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Best Sound of 100 Chart Hits (Café Bar Restaurant Background Music)2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Top 100 Acoustic Cover Hits2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Top 20 Acoustic Cover Hits on Piano2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Acoustic Session on Piano (Ambient Music)2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Piano Unplugged (Acoustic Cover Hits, Vol. 2)2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Relaxing Piano Sounds (Acoustic Bar and Lounge Music)2014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes
Ultimate Chart Hits on Piano, Vol. 22014 · Альбом · Acoustic Heroes