Трек · 2015
Heat Wave
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Night & Day
Текст песни
A heat wave blew into town last week
She came from the island of Martinique
The can, can, she dances will make you fry
The can, can is really the reason why
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Slide, Hamp, Slide2025 · Альбом · Lionel Hampton and His Quintet
The Very Best Of Bing Crosby2024 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
Bing Crosby2024 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
Bing & Satchmo2024 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
The Essential Bing Crosby (The Columbia Years)2024 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
It's Christmas Time2024 · Альбом · Nat King Cole
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Frank Sinatra & Friends2023 · Сингл · Frank Sinatra
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?2023 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
I Wish You A Merry Christmas2023 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
A Christmas Story - An Axe, an Apple and a Buckskin Jacket2023 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
An Evening with Bing Crosby2023 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
Greatest Songs2023 · Альбом · Bing Crosby