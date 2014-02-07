Информация о правообладателе: Hoogan Records
Трек · 2014
Dumplin's (Remastered)
Другие релизы артиста
Jamaica, birthplace of Ska and Reggae 8 Vol. 1961-1962 Vol. 3 : Byron Lee and The Dragonaires2023 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
Over the Rainbow (Original Recordings)2017 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
The Collection2017 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
Forget Her2016 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
Uptown Top Ranking2015 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
Jamaica Calypso2015 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
Jamaica Jump Up2015 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
The Man And His Music2010 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
Christmas Party Time In The Tropics2008 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
She's Royal (Soca Remix)2008 · Сингл · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
Soca Royal2008 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires
Essential Byron Lee - 50th Anniversary Celebration2007 · Альбом · Byron Lee and the Dragonaires