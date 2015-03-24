О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt

Трек  ·  2015

Under The Bridges Of Paris

Eartha Kitt

Исполнитель

Eartha Kitt

Трек Under The Bridges Of Paris

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Under The Bridges Of Paris

Under The Bridges Of Paris

Eartha Kitt

Lifeworks - Eartha Kitt (The Platinum Edition)

2:40

Информация о правообладателе: Night & Day

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Where Is My Man
Where Is My Man2025 · Сингл · Joe T Vannelli
Релиз Where Is My Man
Where Is My Man2025 · Сингл · Joe T. Vannelli
Релиз Eartha Kitt - Miss Kitt" The most exciting woman in the world" (Orson Wells)
Eartha Kitt - Miss Kitt" The most exciting woman in the world" (Orson Wells)2024 · Альбом · Eartha Kitt
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Eartha Kitt
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Eartha Kitt2023 · Сингл · Eartha Kitt
Релиз They All Played: W. C. Handy - Memphis Blues
They All Played: W. C. Handy - Memphis Blues2023 · Альбом · Eartha Kitt
Релиз Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Eartha Kitt
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Eartha Kitt2023 · Сингл · Eartha Kitt
Релиз Music around the World by Eartha Kitt
Music around the World by Eartha Kitt2023 · Сингл · Eartha Kitt
Релиз Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes2023 · Альбом · Eartha Kitt
Релиз Eartha Kitt at Tivoli
Eartha Kitt at Tivoli2023 · Альбом · Eartha Kitt
Релиз Down to Eartha
Down to Eartha2023 · Альбом · Eartha Kitt
Релиз That Bad Eartha
That Bad Eartha2023 · Альбом · Eartha Kitt
Релиз Summer of Love with Eartha Kitt
Summer of Love with Eartha Kitt2022 · Сингл · Eartha Kitt

Похожие артисты

Eartha Kitt
Артист

Eartha Kitt

Ella Fitzgerald
Артист

Ella Fitzgerald

Tony Bennett
Артист

Tony Bennett

Peggy Lee
Артист

Peggy Lee

Julie London
Артист

Julie London

Sarah Vaughan
Артист

Sarah Vaughan

Doris Day
Артист

Doris Day

Count Basie
Артист

Count Basie

Bobby Darin
Артист

Bobby Darin

Sammy Davis Jr.
Артист

Sammy Davis Jr.

Nelson Riddle & His Orchestra
Артист

Nelson Riddle & His Orchestra

Dinah Washington
Артист

Dinah Washington

Natalie Cole
Артист

Natalie Cole