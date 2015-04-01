О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

John Lee Hooker

John Lee Hooker

Трек  ·  2015

It's Been a Long Time Baby

John Lee Hooker

Исполнитель

John Lee Hooker

Трек It's Been a Long Time Baby

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек It's Been a Long Time Baby

It's Been a Long Time Baby

John Lee Hooker

All Night in Music

3:18

Информация о правообладателе: Underground Inside Records

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз I'm In The Mood
I'm In The Mood2024 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз Union Station Blues
Union Station Blues2024 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз John Lee Hooker - Black'N'Blues
John Lee Hooker - Black'N'Blues2024 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз Tupelo Blues
Tupelo Blues2023 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз Sings the Blues
Sings the Blues2023 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз Folk Blues
Folk Blues2023 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз I'm Mad Again
I'm Mad Again2023 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз Good Business
Good Business2023 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз Partin' Time
Partin' Time2023 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз Hey Baby
Hey Baby2023 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз Original Folk Blues of John Lee Hooker
Original Folk Blues of John Lee Hooker2023 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker
Релиз Greatest Songs
Greatest Songs2022 · Альбом · John Lee Hooker

Похожие артисты

John Lee Hooker
Артист

John Lee Hooker

The Animals
Артист

The Animals

Howlin' Wolf
Артист

Howlin' Wolf

Muddy Waters
Артист

Muddy Waters

Janis Joplin
Артист

Janis Joplin

Steve Miller Band
Артист

Steve Miller Band

Freddie King
Артист

Freddie King

Stevie Ray Vaughan
Артист

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Albert King
Артист

Albert King

Canned Heat
Артист

Canned Heat

Grateful Dead
Артист

Grateful Dead

Otis Rush
Артист

Otis Rush

Big Brother and the Holding Company
Артист

Big Brother and the Holding Company