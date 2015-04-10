О нас

A Life Divided

A Life Divided

Трек  ·  2015

Burst

7 лайков

A Life Divided

Исполнитель

A Life Divided

Трек Burst

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Burst

Burst

A Life Divided

Human

4:16

Текст песни

Come and try me, tell me your sins

Close your eyes and let go

Feel the shame that's creeping under your skin

I hope it's eating your soul

I, I, I want nothing but to tear it all down

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: AFM Records
