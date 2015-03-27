О нас

X-Marks the Pedwalk

X-Marks the Pedwalk

Трек  ·  2015

Far from Eden

1 лайк

X-Marks the Pedwalk

Исполнитель

X-Marks the Pedwalk

Трек Far from Eden

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Far from Eden

Far from Eden

X-Marks the Pedwalk

The House of Rain

5:32

Текст песни

One step beside suicide

The others call me sad

I can't hear you calling my name

I cover the world outside with a shell

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Infacted Recordings

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Light Your Mind
Light Your Mind2025 · Сингл · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз Superstition
Superstition2023 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз New/End
New/End2022 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз Transformation
Transformation2020 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз Secrets
Secrets2017 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз The House of Rain
The House of Rain2015 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз The Sun, the Cold and My Underwater Fear
The Sun, the Cold and My Underwater Fear2015 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз Retrospective (Best of 1988 - 1999)
Retrospective (Best of 1988 - 1999)2015 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз Drawback
Drawback2015 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз Freaks
Freaks2015 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз Seventeen
Seventeen2010 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk
Релиз Cenotaph
Cenotaph2009 · Альбом · X-Marks the Pedwalk

