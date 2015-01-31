О нас

Информация о правообладателе: MookieStudio

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Schellack Schätze: Treasures on 78 RPM from Berlin, Europe and the World, Vol. 3
Schellack Schätze: Treasures on 78 RPM from Berlin, Europe and the World, Vol. 32018 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз The Golden Age of Light Music: More Gems from the 1930s
The Golden Age of Light Music: More Gems from the 1930s2015 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз Die Juliska aus Budapest / Puszta (Mono Version)
Die Juliska aus Budapest / Puszta (Mono Version)2014 · Сингл · Barnabas von Geczy & His Orchestra
Релиз Wilhelm Strienz singt und bekannte Orchester spielen Lieder und Melodien von Werner Bochmann, Vol. 3 (1938-1958)
Wilhelm Strienz singt und bekannte Orchester spielen Lieder und Melodien von Werner Bochmann, Vol. 3 (1938-1958)2013 · Альбом · Werner Bochmann
Релиз Glamourwelt Berlin, Vol. 8: Die großen Berliner Tanzorchester (Berlin Swing and Dancebandsfrom the Weimarer Republik to Second World War) (1933-1944)
Glamourwelt Berlin, Vol. 8: Die großen Berliner Tanzorchester (Berlin Swing and Dancebandsfrom the Weimarer Republik to Second World War) (1933-1944)2013 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз Glamourwelt Berlin, Vol. 7 Auf in's Metropol - Let's go to the Metropol Theatre From the Weimarer Republik to the Second World War
Glamourwelt Berlin, Vol. 7 Auf in's Metropol - Let's go to the Metropol Theatre From the Weimarer Republik to the Second World War2013 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз The Golden Age of Light Music: Childhood Memories - Vol. 2
The Golden Age of Light Music: Childhood Memories - Vol. 22008 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз The Golden Age of Light Music: Four Decades of Light Music - Vol. 1, 1920s & 30s
The Golden Age of Light Music: Four Decades of Light Music - Vol. 1, 1920s & 30s2007 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз The Golden Age of Light Music: Continental Flavour
The Golden Age of Light Music: Continental Flavour2007 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз The Golden Age of Light Music: The 1930s Vol. 2 - In Town Tonight
The Golden Age of Light Music: The 1930s Vol. 2 - In Town Tonight2005 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз Great German Orchestra / Barnabas Von Géczy & His Orchestra / Recordings 1932-1940
Great German Orchestra / Barnabas Von Géczy & His Orchestra / Recordings 1932-19402004 · Альбом · Barnabas von Geczy & His Orchestra

