О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Big Mama Thornton

Big Mama Thornton

Трек  ·  2015

Just Like A Dog (Barking Up The Wrong Tree)

Big Mama Thornton

Исполнитель

Big Mama Thornton

Трек Just Like A Dog (Barking Up The Wrong Tree)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Just Like A Dog (Barking Up The Wrong Tree)

Just Like A Dog (Barking Up The Wrong Tree)

Big Mama Thornton

Just Like A Woman

2:48

Информация о правообладателе: Blues Classics

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Sassy Mama - Live at The Rising Sun Celebrity Jazz Club
Sassy Mama - Live at The Rising Sun Celebrity Jazz Club2022 · Альбом · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз Big Mama Thornton - Vintage Sounds
Big Mama Thornton - Vintage Sounds2022 · Альбом · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз Hound Dog
Hound Dog2022 · Сингл · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз Cherished Memories Plus Never to Be Forgotten
Cherished Memories Plus Never to Be Forgotten2021 · Альбом · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз Have Mercy! (Live 1973)
Have Mercy! (Live 1973)2021 · Альбом · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз They Call Me Big Mama
They Call Me Big Mama2021 · Альбом · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз Hound Dog
Hound Dog2021 · Альбом · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз Best Collection Big Mama Thornton
Best Collection Big Mama Thornton2020 · Альбом · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз Instinctively the Blues - Big Mama Thornton
Instinctively the Blues - Big Mama Thornton2020 · Альбом · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз Sweet Little Angel / 3 O'Clock in the Mornin' (Live)
Sweet Little Angel / 3 O'Clock in the Mornin' (Live)2020 · Сингл · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз The Singles Collection 1951-61
The Singles Collection 1951-612020 · Альбом · Big Mama Thornton
Релиз Big Mama
Big Mama2020 · Альбом · Big Mama Thornton

Похожие артисты

Big Mama Thornton
Артист

Big Mama Thornton

Lowell Fulson
Артист

Lowell Fulson

Guitar Slim
Артист

Guitar Slim

Willie Brown
Артист

Willie Brown

James Cotton
Артист

James Cotton

Rev. Gary Davis
Артист

Rev. Gary Davis

Charley Patton
Артист

Charley Patton

Louis Mezzasoma
Артист

Louis Mezzasoma

разбитая ваза
Артист

разбитая ваза

Charles Brown
Артист

Charles Brown

Peetie Wheatstraw
Артист

Peetie Wheatstraw

T-Bone Walker
Артист

T-Bone Walker

Willie Mabon
Артист

Willie Mabon