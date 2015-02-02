О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Текст песни

Some people say a man is made outta mud

A poor man's made outta muscle and blood

Muscle and blood and skin and bones

A mind that's a-weak and a back that's strong

You load sixteen tons, what do you get?

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Restoration Records

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Wafaring Pilgrim, Vol. 1 (Live)
Wafaring Pilgrim, Vol. 1 (Live)2025 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз Hymns at Home
Hymns at Home2024 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз Book of Favorite Hymns
Book of Favorite Hymns2024 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз Hymns
Hymns2024 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз Civil War Songs of the South
Civil War Songs of the South2024 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз Civil War Songs of the North
Civil War Songs of the North2024 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз The Spirituals
The Spirituals2024 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Love Tennessee Ernie Ford
There's No Business Like Show Business with Love Tennessee Ernie Ford2024 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз His Greatest Hits, Vol. 1
His Greatest Hits, Vol. 12024 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз Hymns at Home
Hymns at Home2023 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз Hymns
Hymns2023 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford
Релиз Book of Favorite Hymns
Book of Favorite Hymns2023 · Альбом · Tennessee Ernie Ford

Похожие артисты

Tennessee Ernie Ford
Артист

Tennessee Ernie Ford

Elvis Presley
Артист

Elvis Presley

The Mamas & The Papas
Артист

The Mamas & The Papas

David Rawlings
Артист

David Rawlings

Jim Croce
Артист

Jim Croce

Luis Bacalov
Артист

Luis Bacalov

The Andrews Sisters
Артист

The Andrews Sisters

John Denver
Артист

John Denver

Marty Robbins
Артист

Marty Robbins

Rocky Roberts
Артист

Rocky Roberts

Дореволюціонный совѣтчикъ
Артист

Дореволюціонный совѣтчикъ

Roy Acuff 
Артист

Roy Acuff 

The Ghost of Johnny Cash
Артист

The Ghost of Johnny Cash