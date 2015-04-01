Информация о правообладателе: Tetr Music
Трек · 2015
The Philadelphia Waltz (Remastered)
#
Название
Альбом
Другие релизы артиста
Blue Moon (First Ladies of Song)2024 · Альбом · Connee Boswell
Merry Christmas2023 · Альбом · The Andrews Sisters
Two of a Kind: Connie Boswell & Annette Hanshaw2022 · Альбом · Annette Hanshaw
Connee Boswell: Concentratin' On You2021 · Альбом · Connee Boswell
Connee Boswell Sings Irving Berlin (EP)2021 · Альбом · Connee Boswell
Nobody's Sweetheart2021 · Сингл · Connee Boswell
When I Grow Too Old Too to Dream2020 · Альбом · Helen Ward
Doggone I've Done It2020 · Альбом · Arthur Tracy
Connee Boswell Sings Irving Berlin - A Golden Anniversary Tribute2017 · Альбом · Connee Boswell
The Magic Masters2016 · Альбом · Connee Boswell
String of Pearls2016 · Альбом · Connee Boswell
Connee Boswell by Blue Moon2016 · Альбом · Connee Boswell