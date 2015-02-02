О нас

Al Bowlly

Al Bowlly

Трек  ·  2015

Midnight, the Stars and You

2 лайка

Al Bowlly

Исполнитель

Al Bowlly

Трек Midnight, the Stars and You

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Midnight, the Stars and You

Midnight, the Stars and You

Al Bowlly

Hit Wonder: The Best of, Vol. 506

3:28

Текст песни

Midnight with the stars and you.

Midnight and a rendez-vous.

Your eyes held a message tender

Saying "I surrender all my love to you".

Midnight brought us sweet romance.

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Hit Wonder (104pro Media)
