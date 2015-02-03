О нас

Lee Dorsey

Lee Dorsey

Трек  ·  2015

Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further?

Lee Dorsey

Исполнитель

Lee Dorsey

Трек Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further?

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further?

Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further?

Lee Dorsey

R&B Roots, Vol. 2

3:06

Информация о правообладателе: Shami Media Group 3

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Night People [Discothèque Credits Over & Underdub]
Night People [Discothèque Credits Over & Underdub]2022 · Сингл · Lee Dorsey
Релиз Movie Songs
Movie Songs2022 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey
Релиз Arrows in the Gale
Arrows in the Gale2022 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey
Релиз Fresh Fruit
Fresh Fruit2022 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey
Релиз St. Nicholas - For Young Folks
St. Nicholas - For Young Folks2021 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey
Релиз Under The Christmas Tree
Under The Christmas Tree2021 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey
Релиз Salon
Salon2020 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey
Релиз Flapping Wings
Flapping Wings2020 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey
Релиз Cheaper Tricks
Cheaper Tricks2020 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey
Релиз Sleepless Love
Sleepless Love2020 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey
Релиз Come Here Again With My Best Music
Come Here Again With My Best Music2020 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey
Релиз Night People: The Best of Lee Dorsey
Night People: The Best of Lee Dorsey2020 · Альбом · Lee Dorsey

Похожие артисты

Lee Dorsey
Артист

Lee Dorsey

Black Pumas
Артист

Black Pumas

Al Green
Артист

Al Green

Otis Redding
Артист

Otis Redding

Curtis Mayfield
Артист

Curtis Mayfield

Teddy Pendergrass
Артист

Teddy Pendergrass

The Isley Brothers
Артист

The Isley Brothers

Wilson Pickett
Артист

Wilson Pickett

Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes
Артист

Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes

Brothers Johnson
Артист

Brothers Johnson

Ben Harper
Артист

Ben Harper

Waldeck
Артист

Waldeck

Clarence Carter
Артист

Clarence Carter