It's raining, it's pouring, the old man is snoring...

Bumped his head, and he went to bed, and he couldn't get up in the morning.

Rain, rain, go away, come again some other day. (Hey, I got an idea!

We can all go play hide-and-go-seek inside, and everyboy hide, and I'll be it!) Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight, wish I may, wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight.

