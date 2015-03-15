О нас

Peter

Peter

,

Paul

&

Mary

Трек  ·  2015

It's Raining

Peter

Peter

Трек It's Raining

1

Трек It's Raining

It's Raining

Peter

,

Paul

,

Mary

Curved Ornaments

4:19

It's raining, it's pouring, the old man is snoring...

Bumped his head, and he went to bed, and he couldn't get up in the morning.

Rain, rain, go away, come again some other day. (Hey, I got an idea!

We can all go play hide-and-go-seek inside, and everyboy hide, and I'll be it!) Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight, wish I may, wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight.

It's raining, it's pouring, the old man is snoring.

Информация о правообладателе: 2015 cappo digital

