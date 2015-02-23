Информация о правообладателе: Soundtrack Records
Трек · 2015
Main Title (Hilltop Scene) / Entering Peyton Place / Going to School / Swimming Scene / After the Party / Chase in the Woods / Peyton Place Draftees / Honor Roll / Love Me, Michael / End Title (From "Peyton Place" Original Soundtrack)
#
Название
Альбом
1
Main Title (Hilltop Scene) / Entering Peyton Place / Going to School / Swimming Scene / After the Party / Chase in the Woods / Peyton Place Draftees / Honor Roll / Love Me, Michael / End Title (From "Peyton Place" Original Soundtrack)
Main Title (Hilltop Scene) / Entering Peyton Place / Going to School / Swimming Scene / After the Party / Chase in the Woods / Peyton Place Draftees / Honor Roll / Love Me, Michael / End Title (From "Peyton Place" Original Soundtrack)
14:54
Другие релизы артиста
HIMARI2025 · Альбом · Fritz Kreisler
Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (After Themes by Bizet) [Version with Piano]2025 · Сингл · Franz Waxman
Sayonara- An Original Soundtrack Recording2022 · Альбом · Franz Waxman
Peyton Place (EP)2020 · Альбом · Franz Waxman
Music from the Documentaries2020 · Альбом · Franz Waxman
The Classical Violin2018 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
The Confession2018 · Альбом · Franz Waxman
La Ventana2017 · Сингл · Franz Waxman
Un Lugar en el Sol2017 · Сингл · Franz Waxman
Cimarron Main Title2016 · Сингл · Franz Waxman
Demetrius and the Gladiators Medley: Prelude / Night in the Place / Claudius and Messalina / Caligula Enters / Gladiator March / Messalina at Home / Temple of Isis / Return to Faith / The Dungeon / Glycon / Caligula's Death / Gloria2016 · Сингл · Franz Waxman
Return to Peyton Place Medley: Theme from "Peyton Place" / Main Title (The Wonderful Season of Love) / Conversation / Selena Leaves / Curtains / You Can't Love 'Em All / Raffaella's Beguine / Don't You Think About...? / End Title2016 · Сингл · Franz Waxman