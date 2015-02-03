О нас

Sunnyland Slim

Sunnyland Slim

Трек  ·  2015

I Had It so Hard

1 лайк

Sunnyland Slim

Исполнитель

Sunnyland Slim

Трек I Had It so Hard

Название

Альбом

1

Трек I Had It so Hard

I Had It so Hard

Sunnyland Slim

True Blues, Vol. 3

3:28

Текст песни

So glad don't have to worry no more

I'm so glad, girl I don't have to worry no more

I didn't change my way of living

Woman I don't have to never worry no more

Информация о правообладателе: Shami Media Group 3

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Slim's Shout
Slim's Shout2022 · Сингл · Sunnyland Slim
Релиз Slim´s Shout
Slim´s Shout2021 · Альбом · Sunnyland Slim
Релиз Golden Selection (Remastered)
Golden Selection (Remastered)2021 · Альбом · Sunnyland Slim
Релиз Shake It / I'm Prison Bound
Shake It / I'm Prison Bound2021 · Альбом · Sunnyland Slim
Релиз Trembling Blues in Chicago
Trembling Blues in Chicago2021 · Альбом · Sunnyland Slim
Релиз Piano Blues
Piano Blues2020 · Альбом · Sunnyland Slim
Релиз UpGraded Masters
UpGraded Masters2017 · Альбом · Sunnyland Slim
Релиз Milestones of Legends - Chicago Blues, Vol. 7
Milestones of Legends - Chicago Blues, Vol. 72017 · Альбом · Sunnyland Slim
Релиз The Vinyl Masters: Slim's Shout
The Vinyl Masters: Slim's Shout2016 · Альбом · Sunnyland Slim
Релиз Slim's Shout + Chicago Blues Session
Slim's Shout + Chicago Blues Session2015 · Альбом · Sunnyland Slim
Релиз Hawk Squat (Deluxe Edition)
Hawk Squat (Deluxe Edition)2015 · Альбом · J.B. Hutto & The Hawks
Релиз School Days
School Days2015 · Альбом · Sunnyland Slim

Похожие артисты

Sunnyland Slim
Артист

Sunnyland Slim

Howlin' Wolf
Артист

Howlin' Wolf

John Lee Hooker
Артист

John Lee Hooker

Muddy Waters
Артист

Muddy Waters

Freddie King
Артист

Freddie King

Elmore James
Артист

Elmore James

Albert King
Артист

Albert King

Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Артист

Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Otis Rush
Артист

Otis Rush

Memphis Slim
Артист

Memphis Slim

Little Walter
Артист

Little Walter

Earl Hooker
Артист

Earl Hooker

Seasick Steve
Артист

Seasick Steve