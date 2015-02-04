О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Трек  ·  2015

Please Don't Bring Me Down

Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Исполнитель

Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Трек Please Don't Bring Me Down

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Please Don't Bring Me Down

Please Don't Bring Me Down

Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Rock with Me, Vol. 2

2:14

Информация о правообладателе: Shami Media Group 3

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз What in the World's Come Over You
What in the World's Come Over You2020 · Альбом
Релиз If You Were the Only Girl in the World
If You Were the Only Girl in the World2020 · Альбом
Релиз There's a Moon Out Tonight
There's a Moon Out Tonight2020 · Альбом
Релиз Johnny Kidd & The Pirates 1959 / 1962
Johnny Kidd & The Pirates 1959 / 19622018 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Please Don´t Touch
Please Don´t Touch2017 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Johnny Kidd and the Pirates (25 Success)
Johnny Kidd and the Pirates (25 Success)2017 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз London by Night
London by Night2016 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Feelin
Feelin2014 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Johnny Kidd and the Pirates (Original Artist Original Songs)
Johnny Kidd and the Pirates (Original Artist Original Songs)2013 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Shakin' All Over
Shakin' All Over2013 · Сингл · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Shakin' All Over
Shakin' All Over2013 · Сингл · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Rock´n´Roll with Johnny Kidd and the Pirates
Rock´n´Roll with Johnny Kidd and the Pirates2011 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Похожие артисты

Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Артист

Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Python Lee Jackson
Артист

Python Lee Jackson

Eric Burdon
Артист

Eric Burdon

Peter Sarstedt
Артист

Peter Sarstedt

Jools Holland
Артист

Jools Holland

Ruby Turner
Артист

Ruby Turner

Santana
Артист

Santana

John Lodge
Артист

John Lodge

Paul Simon
Артист

Paul Simon

Nicky Hopkins
Артист

Nicky Hopkins

Jeff Lynne
Артист

Jeff Lynne

Phil Lynott
Артист

Phil Lynott

Dobie Gray
Артист

Dobie Gray