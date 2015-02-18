О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023.

Пользовательское соглашение

Персональные данные

Fausto Papetti

Fausto Papetti

,

Papetti Project

Трек  ·  2015

And I Love Her

3 лайка

Fausto Papetti

Исполнитель

Fausto Papetti

Трек And I Love Her

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек And I Love Her

And I Love Her

Fausto Papetti

,

Papetti Project

Mad Album, All the Music... Hits!

4:05

Текст песни

I give her all my love

That's all I do

And if you saw my love

You'd love her, too

I love her

Информация о правообладателе: Jora Music
