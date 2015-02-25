Трек · 2015
Long Tail Sally
Текст песни
Gonna tell Aunt Mary 'bout Uncle John,
He claim he has the misery but he's havin' a lot of fun,
Oh baby, yeah baby, woo, baby
Havin' me some fun tonight yeah
Well long, tall Sally
