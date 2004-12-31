Everytime We Say Goodbye

Live In Holland

2024 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen

No Music, No Life

2023 · Альбом · Benny Goodman

The Four Freshmen And Five Guitars

2023 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen

Four Freshmen And Five Saxes

2023 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen

Jazz Vocalists sing George Gershwin

2022 · Альбом · Nina Simone

Two of a Kind: The Four Lads & The Four Freshmen

2022 · Альбом · The Four Lads

Two of a Kind: The Four Freshmen & Margaret Whiting

2022 · Альбом · Margaret Whiting

Cherry

2021 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen

Four Freshmen And Five Saxes (EP)

2021 · Альбом · Dave Pell / Bud Shank

Down

2021 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen

Our Latin Vibes

2021 · Альбом · The Four Freshmen

Salon