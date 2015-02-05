Информация о правообладателе: Eveil au classique Productions
Трек · 2015
Sonata for Piano in C Major, KV 545: II Andante
Другие релизы артиста
The Flemish Piano Sonatina in the 20th Century2023 · Альбом · Daniel Blumenthal
Daniel Blumenthal - Für Elise2023 · Альбом · Daniel Blumenthal
Schubert: Klaviermusik2019 · Альбом · Franz Schubert
Strauss: Piano Quartet in C Major, Op. 13, TrV 137 & Piano Trio No. 2 in D Major, TrV 712018 · Альбом · Richard Strauss
Paul Bazelaire: Complete Works for Cello and Piano2016 · Альбом · Daniel Blumenthal
Mariotte: Impressions urbaines, Intimités, Le vieux chemin & Kakémonos, Op. 202016 · Альбом · Antoine Mariotte
Vieni, amor mio! - Romanze italiane2014 · Альбом · Daniel Blumenthal
Schumann: Theme and Variations on the name Abegg - Papillons - 6 Etudes pour le pianoforte d'apres les caprices de Paganini2013 · Альбом · Robert Schumann
Schumann: Album for the Young2013 · Альбом · Robert Schumann
Debussy: Quatuor - Trio - Danses2012 · Альбом · Claude Debussy
Schumann, Robert: Variations Abegg - Papillons - Etudes de Paganini - Scenes d'enfants - Intermezzi2012 · Альбом · Robert Schumann
Ludwig van Beethoven: Intègrale des Bagatelles2012 · Альбом · Ludwig van Beethoven