О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Oscar Peterson

Oscar Peterson

Трек  ·  2015

Jam Session (Live)

Oscar Peterson

Исполнитель

Oscar Peterson

Трек Jam Session (Live)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Jam Session (Live)

Jam Session (Live)

Oscar Peterson

Heatwave (Live)

12:47

Информация о правообладателе: Jazz Door
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Oscar Peterson, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Oscar Peterson, Vol. 22024 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз There's No Business Like Show Business with Oscar Peterson, Vol. 1
There's No Business Like Show Business with Oscar Peterson, Vol. 12024 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз Oscar Peterson Plays the Duke Ellington Song Book
Oscar Peterson Plays the Duke Ellington Song Book2023 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз Oscar Peterson Plays the Harold Arlen Songbook
Oscar Peterson Plays the Harold Arlen Songbook2023 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз Something Warm
Something Warm2023 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз Fiorello!
Fiorello!2023 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson
Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson2023 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз Oscar Peterson at the Concertgebouw
Oscar Peterson at the Concertgebouw2023 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз Bursting out with the All-Star Big Band!
Bursting out with the All-Star Big Band!2023 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз Oscar Peterson Plays the Duke Ellington Song Book
Oscar Peterson Plays the Duke Ellington Song Book2023 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз The Jazz Soul of Oscar Peterson
The Jazz Soul of Oscar Peterson2023 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson
Релиз Oscar Peterson Plays Porgy & Bess
Oscar Peterson Plays Porgy & Bess2023 · Альбом · Oscar Peterson

Похожие артисты

Oscar Peterson
Артист

Oscar Peterson

Bill Evans Trio
Артист

Bill Evans Trio

Wes Montgomery
Артист

Wes Montgomery

Bill Evans
Артист

Bill Evans

João Gilberto
Артист

João Gilberto

Astrud Gilberto
Артист

Astrud Gilberto

Antônio Carlos Jobim
Артист

Antônio Carlos Jobim

The Oscar Peterson Trio
Артист

The Oscar Peterson Trio

John Coltrane Quartet
Артист

John Coltrane Quartet

Yusef Lateef
Артист

Yusef Lateef

McCoy Tyner
Артист

McCoy Tyner

Lou Donaldson
Артист

Lou Donaldson

Miles Davis
Артист

Miles Davis