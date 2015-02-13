О нас

Daniel Blumenthal

Daniel Blumenthal

Трек  ·  2015

Sonata for Piano in C Major, KV 545: II Andante

Daniel Blumenthal

Исполнитель

Daniel Blumenthal

Трек Sonata for Piano in C Major, KV 545: II Andante

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Sonata for Piano in C Major, KV 545: II Andante

Sonata for Piano in C Major, KV 545: II Andante

Daniel Blumenthal

S'endormir en musique classique, Vol. 1

4:23

Информация о правообладателе: Eveil au classique Productions

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз The Flemish Piano Sonatina in the 20th Century
The Flemish Piano Sonatina in the 20th Century2023 · Альбом · Daniel Blumenthal
Релиз Daniel Blumenthal - Für Elise
Daniel Blumenthal - Für Elise2023 · Альбом · Daniel Blumenthal
Релиз Schubert: Klaviermusik
Schubert: Klaviermusik2019 · Альбом · Franz Schubert
Релиз Strauss: Piano Quartet in C Major, Op. 13, TrV 137 & Piano Trio No. 2 in D Major, TrV 71
Strauss: Piano Quartet in C Major, Op. 13, TrV 137 & Piano Trio No. 2 in D Major, TrV 712018 · Альбом · Richard Strauss
Релиз Paul Bazelaire: Complete Works for Cello and Piano
Paul Bazelaire: Complete Works for Cello and Piano2016 · Альбом · Daniel Blumenthal
Релиз Mariotte: Impressions urbaines, Intimités, Le vieux chemin & Kakémonos, Op. 20
Mariotte: Impressions urbaines, Intimités, Le vieux chemin & Kakémonos, Op. 202016 · Альбом · Antoine Mariotte
Релиз Vieni, amor mio! - Romanze italiane
Vieni, amor mio! - Romanze italiane2014 · Альбом · Daniel Blumenthal
Релиз Schumann: Theme and Variations on the name Abegg - Papillons - 6 Etudes pour le pianoforte d'apres les caprices de Paganini
Schumann: Theme and Variations on the name Abegg - Papillons - 6 Etudes pour le pianoforte d'apres les caprices de Paganini2013 · Альбом · Robert Schumann
Релиз Schumann: Album for the Young
Schumann: Album for the Young2013 · Альбом · Robert Schumann
Релиз Debussy: Quatuor - Trio - Danses
Debussy: Quatuor - Trio - Danses2012 · Альбом · Claude Debussy
Релиз Schumann, Robert: Variations Abegg - Papillons - Etudes de Paganini - Scenes d'enfants - Intermezzi
Schumann, Robert: Variations Abegg - Papillons - Etudes de Paganini - Scenes d'enfants - Intermezzi2012 · Альбом · Robert Schumann
Релиз Ludwig van Beethoven: Intègrale des Bagatelles
Ludwig van Beethoven: Intègrale des Bagatelles2012 · Альбом · Ludwig van Beethoven

Похожие артисты

Daniel Blumenthal
Артист

Daniel Blumenthal

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож