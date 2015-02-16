Информация о правообладателе: Heritagedigital.fr
Трек · 2015
When the Saints Go Marchin'in
Другие релизы артиста
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues2023 · Альбом · Maxine Sullivan
Give Me a Heart to Sing to2022 · Альбом · Guy Lombardo And His Royal Canadians
Smile When the Raindrops Fall2020 · Альбом · The Mariners Trio
How Long Will It Last2020 · Альбом · Studio Orchestra
I Want You, I Need You2020 · Альбом · Arthur Tracy
Crying Again2020 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
Honeysuckle Rose2019 · Сингл · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra
Masters of Swing: The Dorsey Brothers2015 · Альбом · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra
All the Great White Jazz Musicians in New York City2013 · Альбом · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra
The Dorsey Brothers' Orchestra's Tailspin2006 · Альбом · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra
Toast To Tommy And Jimmy Dorsey2006 · Альбом · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra
Jimmy Dorsey2006 · Альбом · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra