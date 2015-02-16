They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues

2023 · Альбом · Maxine Sullivan

Give Me a Heart to Sing to

2022 · Альбом · Guy Lombardo And His Royal Canadians

Smile When the Raindrops Fall

2020 · Альбом · The Mariners Trio

How Long Will It Last

2020 · Альбом · Studio Orchestra

I Want You, I Need You

2020 · Альбом · Arthur Tracy

Crying Again

2020 · Альбом · Bing Crosby

Honeysuckle Rose

2019 · Сингл · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra

Masters of Swing: The Dorsey Brothers

2015 · Альбом · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra

All the Great White Jazz Musicians in New York City

2013 · Альбом · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra

The Dorsey Brothers' Orchestra's Tailspin

2006 · Альбом · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra

Toast To Tommy And Jimmy Dorsey

2006 · Альбом · The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra

Jimmy Dorsey