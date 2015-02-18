О нас

Stan Kenton

Stan Kenton

and

His Orchestra

Трек  ·  2015

Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Stan Kenton

Исполнитель

Stan Kenton

Трек Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Stan Kenton

,

His Orchestra

My One and Only Love

3:44

Информация о правообладателе: ITwinBirdz
Другие релизы артиста

Релиз „Fascinating Rhythm“ - The Stan Kenton Story
„Fascinating Rhythm“ - The Stan Kenton Story2025 · Альбом · Stan Kenton
Релиз „The Swing Of Things“ - Stan Kenton
„The Swing Of Things“ - Stan Kenton2025 · Альбом · Stan Kenton
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Stan Kenton & June Christy
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Stan Kenton & June Christy2023 · Сингл · June Christy
Релиз America (The West Side Story)
America (The West Side Story)2023 · Альбом · Stan Kenton
Релиз I Love Paris
I Love Paris2023 · Альбом · Stan Kenton
Релиз On the Street Where You Live
On the Street Where You Live2023 · Альбом · Stan Kenton
Релиз Somewhere There's Music
Somewhere There's Music2023 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Designs on Standards
Designs on Standards2023 · Альбом · Stan Kenton
Релиз Ride On
Ride On2023 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Day Dream (Jazz Idols)
Day Dream (Jazz Idols)2023 · Альбом · June Christy
Релиз Summer of Love with Stan Kenton, Vol. 1
Summer of Love with Stan Kenton, Vol. 12022 · Альбом · Stan Kenton
Релиз Summer of Love with Stan Kenton, Vol. 2
Summer of Love with Stan Kenton, Vol. 22022 · Альбом · Stan Kenton

Похожие артисты

Stan Kenton
Артист

Stan Kenton

Benny Goodman
Артист

Benny Goodman

Bobby Darin
Артист

Bobby Darin

Glenn Miller
Артист

Glenn Miller

Vic Damone
Артист

Vic Damone

Peggy Lee
Артист

Peggy Lee

Perry Como
Артист

Perry Como

Doris Day
Артист

Doris Day

Julie London
Артист

Julie London

Tony Bennett
Артист

Tony Bennett

Sarah Vaughan
Артист

Sarah Vaughan

The Dave Brubeck Quartet
Артист

The Dave Brubeck Quartet

Eugen Cicero
Артист

Eugen Cicero