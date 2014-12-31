Shout Bamalama

And Now Let's Welcome The Soul Music 16 Vol. 1957-1962 Vol. 2 : Stevie Wonder "The Prince of Soul"

2023 · Альбом · Otis Redding

Try a Little Tenderness (Crazy Cousinz Remix)

2022 · Сингл · Otis Redding

Movie Songs

2022 · Альбом · Otis Redding

Arrows in the Gale

2022 · Альбом · Otis Redding

A Happy New Year

2021 · Альбом · Otis Redding

Last Night

2021 · Альбом · Otis Redding

When the Swallows come again

2021 · Альбом · Otis Redding

The Story of the Rose

2021 · Альбом · Otis Redding

Christmas In The Old Home

2021 · Альбом · Otis Redding

St. Nicholas - For Young Folks

2021 · Альбом · Otis Redding

(Sittin' on) The Dock of the Bay [Remixed]

2021 · Сингл · Otis Redding

Music Hall