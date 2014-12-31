О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

The Shirelles

The Shirelles

Трек  ·  2014

Dedicated to the One I Love

The Shirelles

Исполнитель

The Shirelles

Трек Dedicated to the One I Love

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Dedicated to the One I Love

Dedicated to the One I Love

The Shirelles

Soul Music Collection Extreme

2:03

Информация о правообладателе: Ducosphere / JDL

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз The Shirelles Sing to Trumpets and Strings
The Shirelles Sing to Trumpets and Strings2024 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз 28 Big Ones
28 Big Ones2024 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Super Hits
Super Hits2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Will You Love Me Tomorrow & More Hits from The Shirelles
Will You Love Me Tomorrow & More Hits from The Shirelles2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Spontaneous Combustion
Spontaneous Combustion2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз The Shirelle's Greatest Hits
The Shirelle's Greatest Hits2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Baby It's You
Baby It's You2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз Mama Said & More Hits from The Shirelles
Mama Said & More Hits from The Shirelles2023 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз The Music of Carole King - Heaven is being with you
The Music of Carole King - Heaven is being with you2023 · Альбом · Bobby Vee
Релиз Silhouettes
Silhouettes2022 · Альбом · The Supremes
Релиз Mama Said (Original Scepter Records Recordings)
Mama Said (Original Scepter Records Recordings)2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles
Релиз The Hits Collection
The Hits Collection2022 · Альбом · The Shirelles

Похожие артисты

The Shirelles
Артист

The Shirelles

Screamin' Jay Hawkins
Артист

Screamin' Jay Hawkins

John Payne
Артист

John Payne

Pat Boone
Артист

Pat Boone

The Manhattan Transfer
Артист

The Manhattan Transfer

Sam Cooke
Артист

Sam Cooke

Jean-Pierre Bertrand
Артист

Jean-Pierre Bertrand

Frank Muschalle
Артист

Frank Muschalle

Diane Schuur
Артист

Diane Schuur

Scott Bradlee
Артист

Scott Bradlee

Stanley Clarke
Артист

Stanley Clarke

Dani Gugolz
Артист

Dani Gugolz

Les Crossaders
Артист

Les Crossaders