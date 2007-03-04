Трек · 2007
My Hope System
Информация о правообладателе: Pan Music Production
Текст песни
This time I won't Face Up to anything I Won't Forget it
It Feels so Hard Restart to Hope
I fear everything I know
My mind's raising hell with me and I'm gonna bite the dust soon
Cant find it there's no air to breath
