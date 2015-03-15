Трек · 2015
How High the Moon
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: What a Wonderful Masterpieces Recordings World
Текст песни
Somewhere there's music
How faint the tune
Somewhere there's heaven
How high the moon
There is no moon above
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Jazz Legends, Vol. 22024 · Сингл · Dave Brubeck
Jazz Legends, Vol. 12024 · Сингл · Dave Brubeck
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Dave Brubeck, Vol. 22023 · Сингл · Dave Brubeck
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Dave Brubeck, Vol. 12023 · Сингл · Dave Brubeck
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues2023 · Альбом · Dave Brubeck
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Dave Brubeck2023 · Сингл · Dave Brubeck
JazzOmatic, Vol. 22023 · Сингл · Dave Brubeck
JazzOmatic, Vol. 12023 · Сингл · Dave Brubeck
Music around the World by Dave Brubeck2023 · Сингл · Dave Brubeck
The White House Sessions2023 · Сингл · Tony Bennett
Take Five - The Best of The Dave Brubeck Quartet2023 · Сингл · Dave Brubeck
Summer of Love with Dave Brubeck, Vol. 22022 · Сингл · Dave Brubeck