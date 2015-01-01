О нас

Tommy Johnson

Трек  ·  2015

Big Road Blues

Tommy Johnson

Исполнитель

Tommy Johnson

Трек Big Road Blues

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Big Road Blues

Big Road Blues

Tommy Johnson

Honky Tonk Train Blues

3:12

Текст песни

Cryin', ain't goin' down this big road by myself

A-don't ya hear me talkin', pretty mama?

Lord, ain't goin' down this big road by myself

If I don't carry you, gon' carry somebody else

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Blues Classics

