Only You (And You Alone)

Best of Brenda Lee

2025 · Альбом · Brenda Lee

Break It To Me Gently

2024 · Сингл · Brenda Lee

Brenda Lee "The beginnings of Miss Little Dynamite

2024 · Альбом · Owen Bradley Orchestra

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

2023 · Альбом · Brenda Lee

Music from the movie "Christmas with the Kranks"

2023 · Альбом · Dean Martin

Merry Christmas From Brenda Lee

2023 · Альбом · Brenda Lee

Explosive Hits

2023 · Альбом · Brenda Lee

Pretend

2022 · Альбом · Brenda Lee

Those Petticoat Years

2022 · Альбом · Brenda Lee

Emotions

2022 · Альбом · Brenda Lee

So Deep

2022 · Альбом · Brenda Lee

Dynamite