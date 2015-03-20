О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Elizeth Cardoso

Elizeth Cardoso

Трек  ·  2015

Prece ao Vento

Elizeth Cardoso

Исполнитель

Elizeth Cardoso

Трек Prece ao Vento

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Prece ao Vento

Prece ao Vento

Elizeth Cardoso

Caminho de Pedra

3:10

Информация о правообладателе: Recuerdos Olvidados

