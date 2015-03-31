О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Ike Turner

Ike Turner

,

Tina Turner

Трек  ·  2015

If

Ike Turner

Исполнитель

Ike Turner

Трек If

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек If

If

Ike Turner

,

Tina Turner

Masters Of R&B

2:09

Текст песни

It used to be them good old days when records were long plays;

It used to be some good times when music made you feel like flyin'...

I remember the dances that the old folks left behind:

It was the chicken, the twist - the Hully Gully was a favorite of mine...

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Master Series

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ike Turner & Tina Turner
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ike Turner & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Релиз Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Ike & Tina Turner
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Релиз Music around the World by Ike & Tina Turner
Music around the World by Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Релиз Ike & Tina Turner
Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Релиз Summer of Love with Ike & Tina Turner
Summer of Love with Ike & Tina Turner2022 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Релиз Top of the Box
Top of the Box2021 · Альбом · Carlson Oliver & Little Ann
Релиз Rocket 88 : Original 1951-1960 R&B
Rocket 88 : Original 1951-1960 R&B2021 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Релиз The Soul of Ike and Tina Turner
The Soul of Ike and Tina Turner2021 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Релиз Turning Point
Turning Point2021 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Релиз A Fool in Love
A Fool in Love2020 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Релиз The King Of Rhythm
The King Of Rhythm2020 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Релиз Anthology: The Deluxe Collection (Remastered)
Anthology: The Deluxe Collection (Remastered)2020 · Альбом · Ike Turner

Похожие артисты

Ike Turner
Артист

Ike Turner

Marianne Tatum
Артист

Marianne Tatum

Melanie Daniels
Артист

Melanie Daniels

Trey Lorenz
Артист

Trey Lorenz

Gene Vincent
Артист

Gene Vincent

Shawn Pelton
Артист

Shawn Pelton

Miroslav Pyatnikov
Артист

Miroslav Pyatnikov

Robbie Kondor
Артист

Robbie Kondor

Rob Mathes
Артист

Rob Mathes

Pino Palladino
Артист

Pino Palladino

Fats Domino
Артист

Fats Domino

Jerry Lee Lewis
Артист

Jerry Lee Lewis

Eric Clapton
Артист

Eric Clapton