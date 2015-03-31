Трек · 2015
If
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Master Series
Текст песни
It used to be them good old days when records were long plays;
It used to be some good times when music made you feel like flyin'...
I remember the dances that the old folks left behind:
It was the chicken, the twist - the Hully Gully was a favorite of mine...
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ike Turner & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Music around the World by Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Summer of Love with Ike & Tina Turner2022 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Top of the Box2021 · Альбом · Carlson Oliver & Little Ann
Rocket 88 : Original 1951-1960 R&B2021 · Альбом · Ike Turner
The Soul of Ike and Tina Turner2021 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Turning Point2021 · Альбом · Ike Turner
A Fool in Love2020 · Альбом · Ike Turner
The King Of Rhythm2020 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Anthology: The Deluxe Collection (Remastered)2020 · Альбом · Ike Turner