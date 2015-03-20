О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

The Ventures

The Ventures

Трек  ·  2015

Blue Tango

The Ventures

Исполнитель

The Ventures

Трек Blue Tango

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Blue Tango

Blue Tango

The Ventures

Blue Tango

2:38

Информация о правообладателе: Phenomenal Chords
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Ventures
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Ventures2023 · Сингл · The Ventures
Релиз Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Ventures, Vol. 2
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Ventures, Vol. 22023 · Альбом · The Ventures
Релиз Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Ventures, Vol. 1
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Ventures, Vol. 12023 · Альбом · The Ventures
Релиз New Space
New Space2023 · Альбом · The Ventures
Релиз Besame Mucho (Surf Music)
Besame Mucho (Surf Music)2023 · Альбом · The Ventures
Релиз Surf Music, Vol. 2
Surf Music, Vol. 22023 · Альбом · The Ventures
Релиз Surf Music, Vol. 1
Surf Music, Vol. 12023 · Альбом · The Ventures
Релиз Honky Tonk
Honky Tonk2023 · Альбом · The Ventures
Релиз Music around the World by The Ventures
Music around the World by The Ventures2023 · Сингл · The Ventures
Релиз 60s Rock Instrumental Collection, Vol. 2
60s Rock Instrumental Collection, Vol. 22023 · Альбом · The Ventures
Релиз Instrumental Sessions
Instrumental Sessions2022 · Альбом · The Ventures
Релиз Summer of Love The Ventures
Summer of Love The Ventures2022 · Альбом · The Ventures

Похожие артисты

The Ventures
Артист

The Ventures

Артист

Артист

Артист

Артист

Артист

Артист

Артист

Артист

Артист

Артист

Артист

Артист