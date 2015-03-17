Информация о правообладателе: Jazz & Limousines
Трек · 2015
Down in the Dumps ('From Cookin")
#
Название
Альбом
Другие релизы артиста
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Booker Ervin, Mal Waldron & Horace Parlan2023 · Сингл · Mal Waldron
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Сингл · Booker Ervin
New York Sessions2021 · Альбом · Booker Ervin
Salon2020 · Альбом · Booker Ervin
Flapping Wings2020 · Альбом · Booker Ervin
Poinciana / Booker's Blues2020 · Альбом · Booker Ervin
Jazz Collection (Original Recordings)2020 · Альбом · Booker Ervin
The Classic Albums 1960-19642020 · Альбом · Booker Ervin
The 12 Days of Christmas with Booker Ervin2019 · Альбом · Booker Ervin
Little Jazz Birds2019 · Альбом · Booker Ervin
Rooftop Storys2018 · Альбом · Booker Ervin
Simply the Best2018 · Альбом · Booker Ervin