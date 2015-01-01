О нас

Moriarty

Трек  ·  2015

Reverse (Anger)

1 лайк

Исполнитель

#

Название

Альбом

1

Reverse (Anger)

Moriarty

Epitaph

2:54

Текст песни

It cannot be the same.

She waits in the one.

Wile the other mount in the hole, in the floor, in the wall.

In the not himself, but we ment stands empty.

Only now his hands, to bolt now screemy. ...

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Air Rytmo
