Otis Rush

Otis Rush

Трек  ·  2015

Double Trouble

Otis Rush

Исполнитель

Otis Rush

Трек Double Trouble

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Double Trouble

Double Trouble

Otis Rush

Double Trouble

2:46

Информация о правообладателе: Blues Classics

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз No Music, No Life
No Music, No Life2023 · Альбом · Benny Goodman
Релиз .Jazz As You Like It
.Jazz As You Like It2023 · Альбом · Otis Rush
Релиз Keep On Loving Me Baby
Keep On Loving Me Baby2023 · Альбом · Otis Rush
Релиз Otis Rush
Otis Rush2023 · Альбом · Otis Rush
Релиз I`M Satisfied
I`M Satisfied2021 · Альбом · Otis Rush
Релиз I Can't Quit You Baby
I Can't Quit You Baby2021 · Альбом · Otis Rush
Релиз Otis Rush, Streaming Best
Otis Rush, Streaming Best2020 · Альбом · Otis Rush
Релиз Mama, Get Your Hammer
Mama, Get Your Hammer2020 · Альбом · Bobby "Blue" Bland
Релиз Best of the Best (Remastered)
Best of the Best (Remastered)2020 · Альбом · Otis Rush
Релиз Best of the Best
Best of the Best2020 · Альбом · Otis Rush
Релиз Numero Uno Blues
Numero Uno Blues2020 · Альбом · Otis Rush
Релиз I Can't Quit You Baby: The Essential Otis Rush
I Can't Quit You Baby: The Essential Otis Rush2020 · Альбом · Otis Rush

Похожие артисты

Otis Rush
Артист

Otis Rush

Buddy Guy
Артист

Buddy Guy

Howlin' Wolf
Артист

Howlin' Wolf

Yvonne Elliman
Артист

Yvonne Elliman

Freddie King
Артист

Freddie King

Stevie Ray Vaughan
Артист

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Albert King
Артист

Albert King

Jeff Healey
Артист

Jeff Healey

Albert Collins
Артист

Albert Collins

John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
Артист

John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers

Taj Mahal
Артист

Taj Mahal

Roy Buchanan
Артист

Roy Buchanan

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Артист

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram