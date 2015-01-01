Double Trouble

No Music, No Life

2023 · Альбом · Benny Goodman

.Jazz As You Like It

2023 · Альбом · Otis Rush

Keep On Loving Me Baby

2023 · Альбом · Otis Rush

Otis Rush

2023 · Альбом · Otis Rush

I`M Satisfied

2021 · Альбом · Otis Rush

I Can't Quit You Baby

2021 · Альбом · Otis Rush

Otis Rush, Streaming Best

2020 · Альбом · Otis Rush

Mama, Get Your Hammer

2020 · Альбом · Bobby "Blue" Bland

Best of the Best (Remastered)

2020 · Альбом · Otis Rush

Best of the Best

2020 · Альбом · Otis Rush

Numero Uno Blues

2020 · Альбом · Otis Rush

I Can't Quit You Baby: The Essential Otis Rush