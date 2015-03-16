Информация о правообладателе: Edition Ahorn
Трек · 2015
Light Blues (Brother Jack)
Другие релизы артиста
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Jack McDuff2023 · Альбом · "Brother" Jack McDuff
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Jack McDuff2023 · Сингл · "Brother" Jack McDuff
JazzOmatic2023 · Сингл · "Brother" Jack McDuff
Summer of Love with Jack McDuff2022 · Альбом · "Brother" Jack McDuff
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Сингл · "Brother" Jack McDuff
There's No Business Like Show Business with Jack McDuff2022 · Сингл · "Brother" Jack McDuff
Live at Parnell's2022 · Альбом · "Brother" Jack McDuff
Movie Songs2022 · Альбом · "Brother" Jack McDuff
Arrows in the Gale2022 · Альбом · "Brother" Jack McDuff
High Ideals2021 · Альбом · Sonny Stitt
Cherry2021 · Альбом · "Brother" Jack McDuff
He's a Real Gone Guy (EP)2021 · Альбом · "Brother" Jack McDuff