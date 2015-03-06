Трек · 2015
She She Little Sheila
Информация о правообладателе: Julias Secret
Well, she, she, she little Sheila
Best lookin' gal in town
Well now, she, she, she little Sheila
With your hair so long and brown
Well you never-never know what my Sheila's puttin' down
