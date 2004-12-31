О нас

The Dust of Basement

The Dust of Basement

Трек  ·  2004

Your Light

10 лайков

The Dust of Basement

Исполнитель

The Dust of Basement

Трек Your Light

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Your Light

Your Light

The Dust of Basement

Awakening the Oceans

4:12

Текст песни

I'm drifting away From the inner ghost

As quietly as believers can do

I'm drifting through the wole worlds mysteries

I'm drifting gladly to you

Информация о правообладателе: Trisol
