Трек · 2004
Your Light
10 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Trisol
Текст песни
I'm drifting away From the inner ghost
As quietly as believers can do
I'm drifting through the wole worlds mysteries
I'm drifting gladly to you
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Remembrances2007 · Альбом · The Dust of Basement
Regress2007 · Альбом · The Dust of Basement
Meridian2005 · Альбом · The Dust of Basement
Awakening the Oceans2004 · Альбом · The Dust of Basement
Home Coming Heavens2003 · Альбом · The Dust of Basement
Five Become Two2002 · Альбом · The Dust of Basement
Come with Me2001 · Альбом · The Dust of Basement
Opticus Vice Versa2000 · Альбом · The Dust of Basement
Re-Memberances 19981998 · Альбом · The Dust of Basement