О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

The Clovers

The Clovers

Трек  ·  2015

If I Could Be Loved By You

The Clovers

Исполнитель

The Clovers

Трек If I Could Be Loved By You

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек If I Could Be Loved By You

If I Could Be Loved By You

The Clovers

Play It Loud

2:40

Информация о правообладателе: Barrow & Snails Music Group

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз The Clovers - Vintage Sounds
The Clovers - Vintage Sounds2022 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз Arrows in the Gale
Arrows in the Gale2022 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз A Happy New Year
A Happy New Year2021 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз The Clovers: Love Potion Number 9
The Clovers: Love Potion Number 92021 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз Christmas In The Old Home
Christmas In The Old Home2021 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз Outing with Friends
Outing with Friends2021 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз When the Swallows come again
When the Swallows come again2021 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз I'm Looking for an Angel
I'm Looking for an Angel2021 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз Bury the Past
Bury the Past2021 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз The Good Comrade
The Good Comrade2021 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз Day Dawn
Day Dawn2021 · Альбом · The Clovers
Релиз Poster Makers
Poster Makers2021 · Альбом · The Clovers

Похожие артисты

The Clovers
Артист

The Clovers

Connie Francis
Артист

Connie Francis

Chubby Checker
Артист

Chubby Checker

Jørgen Ingmann
Артист

Jørgen Ingmann

Sam Cooke
Артист

Sam Cooke

Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66
Артист

Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66

The Temptations
Артист

The Temptations

The Everly Brothers
Артист

The Everly Brothers

Smokey Robinson
Артист

Smokey Robinson

The Isley Brothers
Артист

The Isley Brothers

Jools Holland
Артист

Jools Holland

The Miracles
Артист

The Miracles

Wilson Pickett
Артист

Wilson Pickett