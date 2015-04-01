Down Among the Sheltering Palms (Remastered)

Legends Sing Jazz

2021 · Альбом · Various Artists

Limitless Jazz, Vol. 6

2021 · Альбом · Eddie Condon

Jazz Masters, Vol. 6

2020 · Альбом · Eddie Condon

Swing Time: Sir Walter Thomas - Eddie Condon - Sidney de Paris

2020 · Альбом · Eddie Condon

Comin' Home

2019 · Альбом · Eddie Condon

Highlights of Eddie Condon

2017 · Альбом · Eddie Condon

A Day in the Life

2017 · Альбом · Eddie Condon

The Best of Eddie Condon

2016 · Альбом · Eddie Condon

Royal Garden Blues

2016 · Альбом · Eddie Condon

California Here I Come

2016 · Альбом · Eddie Condon

The Town Hall Concerts Seven and Eight

2016 · Альбом · Benny Morton

The Town Hall Concerts Five and Six