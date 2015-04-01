I Wish I Didn't Love You So (Remastered)

Greatest Songs

2022 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

Irving Berlin: Annie Get Your Gun

2021 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

Golden Collection of Betty Hutton

2018 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

Annie Get Your Gun (Songs from the Original Soundtrack of the MGM musical)

2017 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

The Magic Masters

2016 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

Tonight in Time

2015 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

A Summer Sky Shines

2015 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

Your Music Around Me

2015 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

I Wish I Didn't Love You So

2015 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

It Had to Be You

2015 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

His Rocking Horse Ran Away

2015 · Альбом · Betty Hutton

My Fickle Eye