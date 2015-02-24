О нас

Diplo

,

Skrillex

,

kai

и 

ещё 1

Трек  ·  2015

Mind (feat. Kai)

2.3K лайк

Исполнитель

Трек Mind (feat. Kai)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Mind (feat. Kai)

Mind (feat. Kai)

,

Skrillex

,

kai

,

Jack Ü

Skrillex and Diplo present Jack Ü

4:02

Текст песни

You love how you push me to the point of crazy

And I love when you're on your knees and begging for me

You got me good with all these mind games

There you go, you got my heart again

Say my name, I wanna hear you call

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: OWSLA/Mad Decent
