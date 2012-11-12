О нас

Heaven 17

Трек  ·  2012

Temptation (Edit)

4 лайка

Исполнитель

Трек Temptation (Edit)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Temptation (Edit)

Temptation (Edit)

Heaven 17

The Greatest 80s Party!

3:05

Текст песни

I've never been closer

I've tried to understand

That certain feeling

Carved by another's hand

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
